Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 75 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Stryker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $358.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $364.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.91. The company has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

