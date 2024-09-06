StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

BTX opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.61.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

