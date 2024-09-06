StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial cut GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $31,259.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,695,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,175.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $31,259.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,695,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,175.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edwin Rock acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 911,859 shares of company stock worth $205,659 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 483.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

