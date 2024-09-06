StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Price Performance

Shares of WWR opened at $0.52 on Monday. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

