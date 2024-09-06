StockNews.com Downgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Hold

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.84. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

