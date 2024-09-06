StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

ClearOne stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

