StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TV. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.16.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 914,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 149,923 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

