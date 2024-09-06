StockNews.com Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

