StockNews.com Upgrades BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to “Hold”

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 11,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

