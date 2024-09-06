StockNews.com Upgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Buy

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. 1,179,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,175. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.24. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

