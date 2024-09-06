STP Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, STP has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $75.71 million and $4.45 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008567 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,070.71 or 0.99963087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0387339 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $3,332,160.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.