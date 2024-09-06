Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Shares Up 0.2%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €58.10 ($64.56) and last traded at €57.70 ($64.11). Approximately 26,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.60 ($64.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.53.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services.

