Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $358.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.91. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $364.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

