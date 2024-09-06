Summit Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,408 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 2.57% of Willdan Group worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WLDN opened at $38.90 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $544.21 million, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,213,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,767.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,213,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $92,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,377.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,004 shares of company stock worth $7,890,685. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

