Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 13,190 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Five9 worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Five9 Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.82. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,296.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $87,033.05. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 132,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,629.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,296.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,740 shares of company stock valued at $920,060. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.