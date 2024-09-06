Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 144,210 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,210 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for 3.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $23,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCCS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,595,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 198,074 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.05, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $282,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,334,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $282,221.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,334,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares in the company, valued at $324,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,292,611 shares of company stock worth $285,547,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

