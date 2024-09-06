Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 14,832 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the quarter. Trex accounts for approximately 2.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Trex worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Stephens lowered Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Trex Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TREX opened at $60.84 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.