Summit Creek Advisors LLC Trims Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for approximately 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Medpace worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $347.40 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

