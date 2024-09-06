Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,896 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 27.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,388,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,968,000 after purchasing an additional 298,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 956,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,454,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

