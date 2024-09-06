Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 2.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $408.40 and last traded at $429.14. Approximately 3,574,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,437,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $693.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $950.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $790.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $673.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $819.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Shares of Super Micro Computer are going to split on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $7,405,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

