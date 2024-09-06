Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 285423156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £5.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.63.

Supply@ME Capital Company Profile

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

