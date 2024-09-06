Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 153,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $60.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,091. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

