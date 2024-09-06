Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 927,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,053. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

