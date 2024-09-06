Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.05. 90,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.82 and a 200 day moving average of $447.69. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

