Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.24 on Friday, hitting $456.80. 3,948,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,222,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.79. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

