Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,284,982. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

