Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,715,000 after buying an additional 3,472,071 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after buying an additional 2,043,151 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.98 during trading on Friday. 135,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,994. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

