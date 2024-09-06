Synergy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 450,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.32. 354,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

