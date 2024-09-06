Synergy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $75.42. 172,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,558. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.