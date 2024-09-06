Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 25,965 Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,965 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 65,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.98. 2,617 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.