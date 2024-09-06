Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

SYY opened at $78.98 on Monday. Sysco has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after buying an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,226 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $178,824,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

