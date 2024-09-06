Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.73 and last traded at C$3.73. 107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.79.

Taiga Building Products Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$402.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$427.82 million during the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

