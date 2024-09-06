Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 166488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of C$84.12 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
