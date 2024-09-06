Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $11.07. Talos Energy shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 33,724 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 547,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,685,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,290,071.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

Talos Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 51.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

