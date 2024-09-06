TD Asset Management Inc Buys 1,593,577 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,011.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593,577 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $102,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

