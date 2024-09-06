TD Asset Management Inc Has $114.92 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314,795 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.33% of Donaldson worth $114,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DCI opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

