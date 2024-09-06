TD Asset Management Inc Has $151.10 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.38% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $151,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $469.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.09 and a 200-day moving average of $504.80. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

