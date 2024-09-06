TD Asset Management Inc Has $95.93 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.97% of Teleflex worth $95,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,255,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after buying an additional 581,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $622,494,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Teleflex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after buying an additional 172,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $118,665,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.7 %

Teleflex stock opened at $243.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $257.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.77.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

