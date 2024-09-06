TD Asset Management Inc Sells 16,584 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,584 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $89,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pool by 11,800.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $341.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.48. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

