TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,982 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $117,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 3.2 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.