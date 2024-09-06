TD Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 208,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 462,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.11.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.