TD Capital Management LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.35 and its 200-day moving average is $221.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

