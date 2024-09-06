TD Capital Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,785,000 after purchasing an additional 257,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,870,000 after purchasing an additional 536,715 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

