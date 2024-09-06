TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,894 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 3.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of TE Connectivity worth $196,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 201,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,851 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,753,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,832,000 after purchasing an additional 55,777 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

TEL opened at $147.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

