Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.92 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $214.85 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

