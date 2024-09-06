Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.48

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $12.65. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares trading hands.
Telstra Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Telstra
Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.
