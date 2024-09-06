Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.56.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $68.46 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.