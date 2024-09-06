Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after buying an additional 1,181,841 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $183.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

