Tezos Market Capitalization Hits $626.58 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $626.58 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,019,197,780 coins and its circulating supply is 998,664,701 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

