Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) to Issue $0.27 Dividend

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2669 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Thai Oil Public Stock Performance
Shares of TOIPY opened at $15.00 on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.
About Thai Oil Public
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thai Oil Public
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks to Watch as Firms Cut Costs Ahead of Potential Recession
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- AST SpaceMobile: Reaching for the Stars or Overheating in Orbit?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Who Will Come Out on Top in the Chinese Coffee Wars?
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.